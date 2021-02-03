Meet Edmonton's mayoral candidates for 2021 civic election

Cheryll Watson

Cheryll Watson was the first person to announce her run for mayor in the upcoming civic election this fall.

Even though Watson has no political experience, she said the council is ready for some external perspective.

Watson has worked more than 20 years with mostly technology and innovation organizations, including four years as vice-president of Innovate Edmonton, a division of the Edmonton Economic Development Corporation.

She co-founded the Alberta Innovation Corridor partnership and was a member of the Business Council of Alberta's advisory board for the tech, innovation and telecom sector, providing policy recommendations to the premier's office.

Mike Nickel

Current Edmonton city councillor Mike Nickel has once again thrown his hat in the rink for the mayoral race.

He said Edmontonians have been asking him to run for the past year-and-a-half. After talking to his wife, he decided to do so.

Nickel has been a councillor three times. He was first elected in 2004 in Ward 5 but lost the councillor's seat in 2007 to Don Iveson. In 2013, Nickel was elected as the councillor for Ward 11, where he was re-elected in 2017.

Nickel has also run for mayor twice before, in 1998 and 2001, defeated both times by Bill Smith.

At city council, Nickel has developed a reputation for opposing tax increases and any regulation that he believes opposes businesses.

Kim Krushell

Former Edmonton city councillor Kim Krushell announced her decision to run for mayor on Jan. 27 in front of Edmonton City Hall.

Krushell was a councillor for Ward 2 for three consecutive terms before stepping down in 2013 to spend more time with her family.

Krushell was involved in the decision to shut down the Edmonton City Centre airport, now the community of Blatchford, in 2010.

She also created Edmonton's NextGen, a task force created to conduct public consultations on arts and culture, business opportunities, sports and education in the city. The task force is still active today, led by Coun. Andrew Knack.