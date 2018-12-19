250 holiday meals delivered to isolated Edmontonians

For many Edmontonians, the holiday season is a time spent with family, indulging in delicious, home-cooked meals.

On Wednesday, about 250 meals were delivered to people without that opportunity as they're homebound or live alone.

Meals on Wheels Edmonton brought donors and well-known community members together for Christmas with Friends 2018, preparing, packaging and delivering meals to isolated Edmontonians.

"We love celebrating ... the holiday season for our clients because without Meals on Wheels volunteers and supporters, they don't really get to celebrate it," said Sarah McCrimmon, fund development and communications coordinator.

Meals on Wheels spokesperson Sarah McCrimmon says the gifts behind her are being delivered to isolated Edmontonians over the holidays. (Scott Neufeld/CBC)

Meals on Wheels also distributes donated gifts during the holidays.

"Many of them receive them and they're just in absolute tears because they can't believe that someone even thought of them at this time of year," McCrimmon said. "It's just tremendous to see the impact that it has on their lives."

From left to right, Minister of Seniors and Housing Lori Sigurdson and city councillors Andrew Knack and Tim Cartmell volunteer for Meals on Wheels Wednesday. (Scott Neufeld/CBC)

Seventy per cent of Meals on Wheels Edmonton clients are over the age of 70, and 76 per cent live alone, according to a news release.

The organization delivers an average of 220 meals to Edmontonians every day. Wednesday's event helps the community get a sense of the work Meals on Wheels does year round.

McCrimmon said they're about $30,000 short of its holiday fundraising goal of $125,000. She said people can donate online until Dec. 31.