How 'high vibe' women can inspire self-doubting teen girls
'When people say ‘no’ to me, it’s a challenge to try it out'
They've risen through the ranks of the RCMP, the IT sector, and even football refereeing.
They're women who Edmonton life coach Harriet Tinka calls "high vibe" achievers.
And Tinka says they can help teenage girls believe in themselves.
"When people say 'no' to me, it's a challenge to try it out," said Tinka, in an interview on CBC Edmonton's Radio Active Tuesday. "A high vibe achiever is someone who lives life to the limit and doesn't let failures, obstacles, or challenges define them."
Tinka has organized the ME project, a day-long conference at the Edmonton Inn and Conference Centre for 14 to 16-year-old girls, The keynote speaker is Marianne Ryan, the first woman commanding officer of the RCMP in Alberta.
"It's all about empowering these young girls which is so important to do at this point," said Tinka. "Planting that seed and making them know that they're worth it, they're good enough."
As of Tuesday, 50 girls had registered to attend the event.
Panellists include Wanda Costen, the Dean of MacEwan University's School of Business; activist April Eve Wiberg, whose Stolen Sisters and Brothers Awareness Movement advocates for missing and murdered Indigenous people; serial IT entrepreneur Catherine Vu; and former Olympic Games shot putter Georgette Reed.
'Strong self-esteem'
Despite the advancement of women in society today, many girls still struggle with limiting beliefs, said Tinka.
"They feel like they are not able to achieve what other people are achieving," said Tinka. "So we need to go inside that internal dialogue and tell them to 'let it go. That is not the reality. Other people's opinions should never be your reality.'"
Negative messages can bombard girls from schoolyard bullies to television and other media, said Tinka. While it's difficult to limit exposure to these influences, the important thing is to have the tools to deal with negative messages when they do come, she said.
"If somebody tells you you're not good enough, if you really have a good foundation, a strong self-esteem, that's not going to really faze you at all," Tinka said.
- Alberta's top RCMP officer Marianne Ryan retires after 35-year career
- 300 girls train alongside Olympian at Edmonton hockey festival
Tinka encourages teen girls to explore beyond their comfort zones, and to have a role model or mentor.
"Somebody that you're going to look up to because there's days that we're not feeling good enough," said Tinka. "But if you have somebody who is encouraging you, who's always supporting you, that's really the key."
Parents and caregivers have a big role to play, she said.
"Your role model really starts at home," said Tinka. "If you get the support from your family … you really develop into a strong teenager."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.