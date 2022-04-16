Boy, 16, assaulted outside Edmonton high school has died from injuries, police say

A high school student who was assaulted outside an Edmonton high school has died, police say.

On April 8, Edmonton police received reports of an assault near McNally High School in the Forest Heights neighbourhood. The victim, a teenage boy, was rushed to hospital.

An Alberta Health Services spokesperson told CBC News at the time that the teen was in life-threatening condition.

The boy, 16, died from his injuries on Friday, police say.

"This tragedy has affected so many, but this is not a time for anger or hatred — this is a time to grieve and heal as a community," said Staff Sgt. Colin Leathem of Edmonton Police Services' homicide section, which has taken over the investigation.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday, police say.

Investigators have identified a number of youth suspects, police say. EPS cannot provide more information at this time, but the force will share further updates next week.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567, or #377 from a mobile phone. People can also submit information anonymously to Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.

Meanwhile, EPS's crime and trauma-informed support services team is working with the Edmonton Public School Board to help support anyone who has been impacted by the incident.

School board superintendent Darrel Robertson will be speaking at 12:30 p.m. Saturday about the boy's death.