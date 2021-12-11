Emergency department in McLennan to be without on-site doctor for a 24-hour, 48-hour period next week: AHS

The emergency department in McLennan, Alta., will be without an on-site physician for a 24-hour and 48-hour period next week, Alberta Health Services says.

From 7 a.m. Dec. 13 to 7 a.m. Dec. 14, the Sacred Heart Community Health Centre won't have an on-site physician in its emergency department.

It will be without a physician again from 7 a.m. Dec. 15 to 7 a.m. Dec. 17, when regular operations will resume again, AHS said in a news release issued Saturday.

AHS is working to ensure residents have access to care during those 24- and 48-hour periods, the release says. Nurses will remain on site to provide care to inpatients, with one local physician in the community.

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) calls will be re-routed about 50 kilometres southeast to the High Prairie Health Complex, the release says.

Patients seeking care at the emergency department in McLennan may also be made aware of services available through local pharmacies, depending on their needs.

Residents are reminded to call Health Link at 811 for non-emergency, health-related questions.

McLennan is about 420 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.