Renovated McKay Avenue School transports Edmontonians back in time

Makak Abubaha, 9, hasn't ever washed socks in a way quite like this.

The Grade 4 student from Baturyn School stands besides a washboard and a barrel of sudsy water with a wool sock in one hand, and a bar of soap in the other.

"You had to rinse them really good and you had to put them in different buckets of water and you had to put them on a stand to dry which is also really hard," she says.

"It's really easy now and we have technology. It's so much better and you can have more fun."

Malak Abubaha is a student from Baturyn School on a recent field trip to historic McKay Avenue School. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)

For classmate Henryk Wolkowycki, taking his seat in a one-room, circa-1880 classroom is a revelation.

"It's boys on one sides, and girls on the other side, and you can't talk in the line and there are no computers," he says.

The students are on a field trip at Edmonton's first schoolhouse, built in 1881 and restored in the 1980s.

The schoolhouse sits adjacent to McKay Avenue School, at 104th Street and 99th Avenue, home of Edmonton Public Schools Archives and Museum.

Records dating back to 1881 are kept at the Edmonton Public Schools Archives and Museum at McKay Avenue School. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC) "When the first schoolhouse opened, right away it was the community centre," said Cindy Davis, manager of the facility.

"In 1881, children went there everyday to go to school, it was the community centre in the evening, but it was also the courthouse."

The three-storey brick McKay Avenue School, built 24 years later, was even more than that.

For three years starting in 1905, the school was home to the highest seat of power in the newly-established province of Alberta.

"The provincial legislative assembly was held here while the [legislature] was being built," Davis beams. "This is the beginning."

During the three sittings of the legislature at the school, Edmonton was made the capital of Alberta, the University of Alberta was established and the early railway grid in the province was mapped.

When McKay Avenue School closed more than 75 years later, it became the depository for 137 years of Edmonton Public Schools attendance records, student marks, school board meeting minutes, plans and photographs.

Cindy Davis stands in the renovated third floor of McKay Avenue School where the legislative assembly first sat back in 1905. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)

But recently the historic site began showing its age.

"The roof was leaking really badly and it was causing damage to our archival materials and our artifacts," Davis said.

"We had to remove the entire roof in sections and replace everything: the rafters, the beams, the shingles."

The top floor was closed for three years while the roof was removed and repaired.

Davis raised $2.4 million to fund the renovation which wrapped up in May.

Now all floors in the school are once again open for the public to tour for free between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.

"This is very personal for me," said Davis, who has been with the school district for 36 years. "I love this place. It's a place to preserve, educate and inspire."