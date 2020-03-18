Mayor Don Iveson speaks to city's response to COVID-19 pandemic

Mayor Don Iveson will update the city's response to the COVID-19 pandemic at 3 p.m. Thursday.

CBC will livestream the mayor's comments from city hall here.

On Wednesday, Iveson announced the city is working with the province to defer property taxes and possibly utility bills.

He also said he will not declare a state of local emergency at this time, saying "the situation does not currently warrant such action on behalf of the city."

A state of local emergency could give the city the ability to deal with price gouging, restrict travel, distribute essential supplies, and evacuate people and animals.