Q&A: Mayor Amarjeet Sohi on downtown safety, police budget, and transit delays in his 1st year

Tuesday marks the one-year anniversary of the municipal election that brought in a largely new Edmonton city council.

Among them was Mayor Amarjeet Sohi, the former federal cabinet minister and Edmonton councillor.

He joined CBC's Edmonton AM to discuss his first year in office, reflecting on the challenges council has faced and how it's handled critical issues around downtown safety, the police budget and transit delays.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Edmonton AM: How would you describe your first year as mayor of the City of Edmonton?

Amarjeet Sohi: It's exciting! I am having a lot of fun. Last year at this time Edmontonians voted for a significant change in council: a new mayor, eight new council members and four returning council members.

The majority of us probably did not work with each other in the previous life so all of us were new to each other. So a lot of relationship building, a lot of figuring out about each other's personalities as well as ambitions and the platform on which we got the mandate from Edmontonians.

We have gone through a lot of difficult time over the two and a half years. Businesses have struggled a lot, people have gone through isolation and lived through trauma, and we have significant issues around houselessness, mental health and addictions crises that we're facing in our downtown, in the Chinatown and other business districts.

But I'm optimistic that Edmontonians always pull together and we work together to make our city a better place.

16:33 Mayor Amarjeet Sohi looks back at his first 12 months in office One year ago, Edmonton voters went to the polls to elect a new mayor and council. To mark that anniversary, Mayor Amarjeet Sohi joins us in studio to talk about his first 12 months in office, and takes questions on the issues ahead.

AM: Public safety has been a major area of concern, especially after the fatal attacks in Chinatown in May. The city did develop a multi-point plan in response. How do you think that's working so far?

Sohi: It is working!

We are the only municipality in Alberta that has a safety plan in place. We have increased more resources for LRT safety, more police presence in the downtown — which Chief [Dale] McFee and the commission have done.

We are doing more clean up on our streets, back alleys, picking up needles, more support for vulnerable populations, struggling Edmontonians through connecting them to social services.

I am really excited about having close to 500 new supportive housing units coming on board this year and early next year and and very pleased with the provinces' support stepping up to provide $12 million so we can provide wraparound services for mental health addictions and other interventions that are necessary for people to overcome their trauma and the illness that they face.

AM: Earlier this month, city council agreed to a funding formula that will increase the Edmonton Police Service budget by about $7 million next year. You voted against this motion. Why do you think a majority of the council didn't side with you on this?

Sohi: I feel that we adequately fund our police service. Per capita our service is the best funded service in comparable cities.

We need to, in my mind, continue to invest in prevention and intervention so that we reduce the number of calls that police officers have to respond to – that they should not be responding to – because those are more social sector calls or mental health calls that other entities should be responding to.

But officers are responding to them now because nothing else exists. So I would like to see a shift in our thinking, that we have a more holistic approach to community safety and well-being.

AM: What sort of accountability measures are in place to gauge how the police service is spending money?

Sohi: Well, that's the role of the Edmonton Police Commission.

A lot of Edmontonians think and believe that the mayor and council can direct how the police resources are allocated. We don't!

It is the commission's responsibility and we are working with the commission to see how we can support them and empower them, so that they can hold police officials and management accountable for the resources that Edmontonians allocate.

Twenty-two cents of every dollar that you and I, Edmontonians, pay in taxes goes toward policing and we need to see the results.

The Valley Line Southeast LRT is nearly two years behind the original opening date of winter 2020. It was further delayed this summer after inspectors found cracks in concrete piers. (Cort Sloan/CBC)

AM: What is the latest update from TransEd, because we do know that the Southeast Valley Line LRT is delayed. When will it be ready?

Sohi: You know, this is the most frustrating thing that I have experienced over the last year because we were expecting the LRT to be in operation two years ago and it's further delayed.

It is a P3 project, so there's a limited ability for administration to hold or work toward completing this project.

AM: Remind us what a P3 project is.

Sohi: A P3 is a public-private partnership where a contractor is responsible for delivering this project. It's a fixed price project where we will pay a fixed price and there's no additional cost to the taxpayers but delay is absolutely frustrating.

I have been passionate about this project. This was the first thing that I put forward to city council when I got elected in 2007 as councillor and here we are in 2022 and people living in the southeast part of the city are still waiting for this train to start.

So we will continue to push and continue to demand accountability. And I understand that TransEd have done their analysis on the root causes, why this happened, the cracks in those pillars, and they're developing strategies to mitigate.

I hope they'll be done quickly and we can have that train running as quickly as possible.

AM: The Smart Card Transit initiative is years behind its original schedule. How much do you hear concerns about how we're making our transit system innovative to encourage more people to take it?

Sohi: That's such a frustrating thing that we have taken so much time to create … and it's coming, it's coming fast now.

AM: Coming when?

Sohi: I'll give you the timelines. I don't have the exact date, but the testing is being done and it will allow us to actually integrate our transit system with the regional transit system as well. So I think it's an exciting undertaking.

Delayed, yes, but it's coming along.