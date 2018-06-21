Sudden death in cabin near Mayerthorpe was homicide, RCMP say

RCMP Major Crimes say a man who died in his cabin just east of Mayerthorpe last weekend was the victim of a homicide.

At around 7 p.m. Saturday, Mayerthorpe RCMP were called out to a cabin at Lessard Lake where they found the body of an adult male inside, police said in a news release Thursday.

On Tuesday, an autopsy was carried out by the chief medical examiner's office in Edmonton. The cause of death was determined to be homicide.

The victim has been identified as 57-year-old Peter Joseph Kaminski.

Lessard Lake is 100 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

Mayerthorpe RCMP are asking for the public's help with the investigation.