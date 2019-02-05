Woman, 61, killed in head-on crash near Mayerthorpe

A 61-year-old woman is dead following a head-on crash northwest of Edmonton.

The woman's SUV hit a truck on Highway 43 near Highway 22 at about 11 a.m. Saturday, Mayerthorpe RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.

Police believe the woman was driving west in the eastbound lane.

The woman, who was the sole occupant of the SUV, was pronounced dead on scene.

The three adults in the truck were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Mayerthorpe is about 135 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

The collision remains under investigation.