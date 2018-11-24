Man killed in single-vehicle collision near Mayerthorpe

A man is dead after his vehicle rolled near Mayerthorpe, Alta., on Friday evening.

RCMP say the incident happened on Highway 43 near the hamlet of Green Court, around 10 kilometres north of Mayerthorpe.

A Kia Sedan lost control while travelling west on the highway. The vehicle crossed the median and rolled, ejecting the driver. RCMP believe he was then dragged by a large vehicle for half a kilometre.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation but police say road conditions at the time were icy, and it was snowing heavily.

RCMP are not releasing the victim's name.

Police are now asking for the public's help in identifying the vehicle that struck the victim. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Mayerthorpe RCMP.