Mayerthorpe man and woman exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms cough on RCMP​​​​​​​ officer

A man exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms coughed on a Mayerthorpe RCMP officer during an arrest, according to a release sent on Saturday morning.

RCMP had responded to a complaint at 7:00 a.m. in the area of 46th Avenue and 49th Street in Mayerthorpe, Alta. A suspect had attempted to break and enter into a residence and cause mischief to several vehicles, police said.

Police located the suspect and while they were arresting him he coughed on an officer.

The suspect was transported to the hospital with a pre-existing injury that needed medical attention. The release states the injury was not a result of the arrest.

At the hospital, a woman had visited the suspect. She became disruptive a short while later and had to be escorted out of the hospital.

She was also exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms and she also coughed on an RCMP officer while being escorted out, police said.

Hospital staff later reported to police that the woman was breaking into vehicles in the hospital parking lot, so RCMP arrested her.

She resisted arrest and once she was in the police vehicle, she caused extensive damage to the inside.

The 20-year-old man has been charged with assault on a police officer and mischief under $5,000. The 35-year-old woman has been charged with two counts of assault on a police officer, resisting arrest and mischief under and over $5,000.