Edmonton bar promoter convicted on five counts of sexual assault

Former Edmonton bar promoter Matthew McKnight was convicted Thursday of five counts sexual assault.

After deliberating for more than two days, the jury found him not guilty on eight other charges.

McKnight will continue to be free on bail pending a sentencing hearing, Court of Queen's Bench Justice Doreen Sulyma ruled. Dates for the sentencing hearing will be set at his next court appearance on Feb. 7.

McKnight was accused of sexually assaulting 13 women between 2010 and 2016.

Twelve of the women testified at his trial, providing sexually explicit accounts that sometimes became emotional.

The women met McKnight at nightclubs and most were invited back to his downtown apartment for an after-party. All but one of the alleged assaults took place in McKnight's bedroom.

"It's completely improbable that each of the 12 women who testified misunderstood their night with Mr. McKnight," Crown prosecutor Katherine Fraser told the jury Monday during closing arguments.

But defence lawyer Dino Bottos argued the women who testified had too many inconsistencies in their stories. He suggested some of them fell prey to the power of suggestion after Edmonton police issued news releases about the case in August and September of 2016.

On the witness stand, McKnight admitted to having sexual relations with between 200 and 300 women between 2010 and 2016.

In her charge to the jury Monday evening, Court of Queen's Bench Justice Doreen Sulyma cautioned the jury they should not infer from that admission that McKnight is a sexual predator.