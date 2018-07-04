Brian Mason won't run in the next provincial election

Brian Mason, MLA for Edmonton-Highlands-Norwood and minister of transportation, will not be running in the next provincial election.

Mason, 64, told reporters Wednesday he is retiring after 29 years in politics.

At a news conference at the Alberta legislature, Mason said he has left the party in good shape.

Mason was first elected as NDP MLA in a 2000 byelection, making him the longest-serving current MLA.

He served as leader of the New Democrats from September 2004 until October 2014.

Prior to his jump to provincial politics, Mason served as an Edmonton city councillor for more than three terms. He was first elected to council in a 1989 byelection.

He was a bus driver with the Edmonton Transit Service before entering politics.