Maskwacis woman killed in rollover after SUV flees from police

A 31-year-old Maskwacis woman is dead following a rollover on Highway 611 in central Alberta.

RCMP were called early Thursday about an SUV being driven erratically in Wetaskiwin.

Officers located the SUV and tried to pull it over, but it fled south on Highway 2A.

Moments later police found the vehicle which had rolled on Highway 611.

The woman was killed while three men also in the car were taken to hospital. They remain in stable condition, RCMP said in a news release Thursday afternoon.

In a Facebook post, Chevi Rabbit identified the victim as Delanie Rabbit..