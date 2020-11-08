Skip to Main Content
Son charged with second-degree murder in mother's death in Maskwacis
Edmonton

RCMP responded to a 911 call of a deceased female at a residence in Maskwacis on Saturday

CBC News ·
Maskwacis RCMP is investigating the suspicious death of a 51-year-old woman. (David Bell/CBC)

RCMP is investigating the suspicious death of a Maskwacis woman, according to a release sent Sunday. 

The release states that on Saturday at 12:34 a.m., police responded to a 911 call about a dead woman at a residence in Maskwacis, Alta.

Police confirmed a 51-year-old woman had died.

The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit is investigating the suspicious death. Police say the woman's 34-year-old son was taken into custody. 

The man has been charged with second-degree murder. His first court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 10 at Wetaskiwin Provincial Court.

RCMP remain on scene to investigate. Police say they believe this to be an isolated incident.

