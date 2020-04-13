Maskwacis RCMP investigate suspicious death after body found lying on road

Maskwacis RCMP are investigating the death of a male whose body was found Sunday morning lying on a road.

In a news release, RCMP said the body was found at about 8:15 a.m on Herman-Minde Road east of Highway 2A.

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation. An autopsy is scheduled for later this week.

Maskwacis is about 100 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.