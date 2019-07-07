Maskwacis firefighters deal with aftermath of 'monsoon-type' rainfall

Maskwacis firefighters spent Saturday evening battling an element they don't normally come up against: water — and lots of it.

It was about 8 p.m. when rain started to pour over the community, about 100 kilometres south of Edmonton.

"It was just waves and waves of rain drops coming down. I'm like 'oh boy, this is not good,'" Fire Capt. Morris Nepoose said with a chuckle.

"It had a flash flood effect."

The "monsoon-type" rain created a giant puddle — or tiny lake — by the Samson Cree Nation gas station, Nepoose said.

"Cars were trying to get through, but … they didn't realize how deep it was until they got there. Then some of the cars were shorting out," he said.

"None of the passengers dared get out."

No pair of rubber boots could spare you from this monster. (Maskwacis Firefighters/Facebook)

Firefighters pulled two vehicles from the water, which Nepoose said was about three feet deep. The runoff gathered around a storm drain, but there was so much of it the drain didn't provide much help.

Nepoose said the rain was accompanied by plenty of lighting and thunder, and lasted no longer than an hour.

An outdoor pow-wow was also flooded out, he added.

"It was crazy rain, seriously," he said. "Last night was off the charts."

It made for an interesting evening for local firefighters.

"This was kind of out of the ordinary to go up against mother nature this way," Nepoose said. "Usually it's fires. This time it was rain and wind."