Maskwacis firefighters deal with aftermath of 'monsoon-type' rainfall
‘This was kind of out of the ordinary to go up against mother nature this way’
Maskwacis firefighters spent Saturday evening battling an element they don't normally come up against: water — and lots of it.
It was about 8 p.m. when rain started to pour over the community, about 100 kilometres south of Edmonton.
"It was just waves and waves of rain drops coming down. I'm like 'oh boy, this is not good,'" Fire Capt. Morris Nepoose said with a chuckle.
"It had a flash flood effect."
- 'It's an honour': Maskwacis students build homes for elders
- Indigenous high school students feed schoolchildren in Maskwacis
The "monsoon-type" rain created a giant puddle — or tiny lake — by the Samson Cree Nation gas station, Nepoose said.
"Cars were trying to get through, but … they didn't realize how deep it was until they got there. Then some of the cars were shorting out," he said.
"None of the passengers dared get out."
Firefighters pulled two vehicles from the water, which Nepoose said was about three feet deep. The runoff gathered around a storm drain, but there was so much of it the drain didn't provide much help.
Nepoose said the rain was accompanied by plenty of lighting and thunder, and lasted no longer than an hour.
An outdoor pow-wow was also flooded out, he added.
"It was crazy rain, seriously," he said. "Last night was off the charts."
It made for an interesting evening for local firefighters.
"This was kind of out of the ordinary to go up against mother nature this way," Nepoose said. "Usually it's fires. This time it was rain and wind."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.