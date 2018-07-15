Maskwacis mother struck and killed by vehicle 2 weeks after giving birth, family shares

Twelve days before she died, Delaina Lace Cutarm shared pictures online of her newborn son, her fifth child.

"Here he is," Cutarm wrote in a June 23 Facebook post. "Family is complete."

The 29-year-old died less than two weeks later, after she was hit by a vehicle in Maskwacis, about 100 kilometres south of Edmonton.

Local RCMP said they arrived at the scene around 1:30 a.m. on July 6, where they discovered Cutarm dead.

Her younger sister, Leah Cutarm, was there that night. She said she rushed to the scene to be with her sister after a family member called about the collision.

"She just wouldn't wake up ... Her pulse was slowly going," she told CBC News Friday, in a voice drained by exhaustion. "I haven't been sleeping."

'She loved her kids'

Cutarm leaves behind her husband and five children — four daughters and one son, all younger than 13.

Cutarm's newborn baby is living with her husband. The other children are staying with family.

"She loved her kids," her sister said. "She just loved them so much and she'd do anything for them."

The family attended Cutarm's funeral Friday in Maskwacis, trading stories about the young mother.

She loved to cook for the entire household, her sister recalled, often inviting friends and neighbours over to enjoy a meal.

"She was loving and caring," she said. "The neighbours would be hungry ... and she's like, 'You know me sister, I wouldn't say no.' "

As children, the two spent hours learning to jingle dance together. Their grandmother, Kathleen Ward, said seeing the sisters perform at powwows is one of her favourite memories.

"She really liked dancing," Ward told CBC News about her late granddaughter.

Cutarm eventually outgrew jingle dancing, Ward said. For a time, the young woman worked as a receptionist before becoming a stay-at-home mother in her 20s.

She had recently been accepted into Norquest College in Edmonton, where she planned to complete her high school diploma.

"She was a good girl, she was smart," Ward said. "She was really caring and loving and she never raised her voice."

RCMP investigating

Cutarm died either late July 5 or early July 6, RCMP said. Her injuries were consistent with having been hit by a vehicle, a July 10 autopsy showed.

She died on the Ermineskin Cree Nation reserve about two kilometres north of Highway 611 on Schoolhouse Road. Her body was found a short distance from the suspected collision site, police said.

Police are investigating the death. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Maskwacis RCMP detachment at 780-585-4600.