Maskwacis RCMP seek suspect vehicle after pedestrian killed in hit-and-run collision

RCMP in Maskwacis, Alta., are looking for a black Jeep Cherokee believed to be involved in a hit-and-run collision that killed a 38-year-old man Saturday morning.

RCMP say they arrived at the scene at 3:30 a.m. on Highway 611 West near Range Road 245, also known as School House Road.

The 38-year-old from Maskwacis was pronounced dead on scene. Police say the man was a pedestrian and described the incident as a hit-and-run collision.

Maskwacis is about 85 kilometres south of Edmonton.