Fired junior high music teacher found guilty on child porn charges

Marc Daigle showed no expression in an Edmonton Court of Queen's Bench courtroom Tuesday when a judge found him guilty of possessing, accessing and distributing child pornography.

The 27-year-old taught music, jazz band, honour band and physical education at St. Nicholas Junior High School. He was fired by the Edmonton Catholic School Board on May 25, 2017, the day after his arrest.

Daigle first came to the attention of police in December 2016, when the Northern Alberta Child Exploitation Unit (NAICE) was tipped off that the month before someone had uploaded an image of a naked young girl to Chatstep, an American-based online chat room.

Officers convinced a judge in May 2017 to authorize a search warrant to search Daigle's house.

On Monday, defence lawyer Mike Danyluik argued Daigle's constitutional rights were violated because it was an unreasonable search and seizure.

Justice Rodney Jerke rejected that request, although he said it was a decision he "struggled with."

After considering all the evidence entered during a voir dire, Jerke said, "The warrant is valid and I find Mr. Daigle's charter rights were not breached."

That meant information contained in an agreed statement of facts was entered as evidence.

According to the court document, investigators seized a number of electronic devices when they searched Daigle's home including laptops, cell phones and a USB memory stick.

Daigle admits all of the devices belonged to him. There were images of "naked pre-pubescent children" on the memory stick.

One laptop contained 52 images and eight videos of child pornography, all downloaded between March 30, 2014, and Oct. 10, 2016.

The original image that led police to investigate Daigle was found in the laptop's recycle bin but had not been deleted.

A forensic examination revealed the computer was used to log onto Chatstep 100 times.

A second laptop contained 29 child pornography images, downloaded between Feb. 27, 2017, and May 22, 2017.

According to the agreed statement of facts, one of the cell phones seized had been used to search the internet for the search term,"seduced by her piano teacher."

Previously, police said Daigle was a private music teacher, in addition to his job as a junior high teacher.

There is a mandatory minimum jail sentence of one year for distributing child pornography. The maximum sentence is 14 years.

Daigle remains free on bail and will be sentenced later this year.