Alberta man drowns in B.C lake in attempted rescue gone wrong

A 26-year-old Alberta man is dead after attempting to save another man who appeared to be drowning in a lake near Sicamous, B.C.

RCMP were notified that the man was missing at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, hours after he was last seen on the shores of Mara Lake, in the southern Interior of British Columbia, police said in a news release.

At 1 p.m., RCMP found the man's body in about two metres of water, between the beach and a nearby resort marina. The remains were later recovered by the local underwater recovery team.

Investigators believe the victim swam into the lake to assist another man who was heard yelling for help around 4 a.m.

The distressed swimmer made it back to shore safely.

The investigation has been turned over to the B.C. Coroners Service, police said. No other information is being released by police.

Mara Lake is located in the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, immediately south of the community of Sicamous and 66 kilometres north of Vernon.