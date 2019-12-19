Mapping out rural crime in Alberta
From destructive ATM thefts to frightening attacks on property owners: a closer look at some of the crimes affecting our province's rural areas.
Fear and frustration. That's what many Albertans feel as they look for ways to combat rural crime in their communities.
CBC looked at some of the stories that made headlines over the past couple of years, and a few that didn't, to see the impact rural crime has on rural residents.
From shootouts and break-ins to destructive ATM thefts, this is just a snapshot of what is happening around our province.
The map also includes notable community-led efforts to combat crime. Click through the incidents below to learn more about crimes affecting rural Albertans.
Click on a location on the map, then click on the thumbnail for a larger version of the image or to play video.
