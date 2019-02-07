Police seek suspect vehicle in connection with south Edmonton homicide

Edmonton police have released two surveillance images of a vehicle that could be connected to a homicide in south Edmonton last month.

Manvir Singh Sidhu, 23, was shot to death Jan. 21.He was found lying on the ground on Crabapple Crescent in The Orchards at Ellerslie, around 7:35 p.m.

Police describe the suspect vehicle as a dark-coloured 2010-2012 model Jeep Liberty.

Detectives continue to investigate Sidhu's death, the city's fifth homicide of 2019.