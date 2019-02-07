Skip to Main Content
Police seek suspect vehicle in connection with south Edmonton homicide
New

Police seek suspect vehicle in connection with south Edmonton homicide

Edmonton police have released two surveillance images of a vehicle that could be connected to a homicide in south Edmonton last month.

Manvir Singh Sidhu shot to death in The Orchards at Ellerslie Jan. 21

CBC News ·
Manvir Singh Sidhu, 23, was shot to death outside of a residence on Crabapple Crescent on Jan. 21. (Scott Neufeld/CBC)

Edmonton police have released two surveillance images of a vehicle that could be connected to a homicide in south Edmonton last month.

Manvir Singh Sidhu, 23, was shot to death Jan. 21.He was found lying on the ground on Crabapple Crescent in The Orchards at Ellerslie, around 7:35 p.m. 

Police describe the suspect vehicle as a dark-coloured 2010-2012 model Jeep Liberty. 

Detectives continue to investigate Sidhu's death, the city's fifth homicide of 2019.

Police believe this vehicle is connected to the death of Manvir Singh Sidhu on Jan. 21. (Edmonton Police Service)
Detectives believe the suspect vehicle is a 2010-2012 model Jeep Liberty. (Edmonton Police Service)

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us