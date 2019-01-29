Autopsy confirms Edmonton's latest homicide victim died of gunshot wound

Edmonton police have identified the city's latest homicide victim as 23-year-old Manvir Singh Sidhu.

An autopsy confirmed Sidhu died from a gunshot wound and that the manner of death was homicide, police said in a news release Tuesday.

Sidhu was found lying on the ground on Crabapple Crescent in The Orchards at Ellerslie, just south of Summerside, around 7:35 p.m. on Jan. 21.

Southeast division patrol officers had responded to several 911 calls about gunshots. When they arrived they found paramedics tending to a young man. The victim was taken to hospital where he died.

Detectives continue to investigate the killing, the city's fifth homicide of 2019.