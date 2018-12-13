Manslaughter charge laid in death of woman, 25, near Rocky Mountain House

RCMP have charged a 23-year-old woman with manslaughter in the death of a 25-year-old woman on the Sunchild First Nation in west-central Alberta.

The victim was identified by police Thursday as Samantha Sharpe.

Around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, Rocky Mountain House RCMP responded to a call of a person in distress on the Sunchild First Nation, police said in a news release.

RCMP arrived with EMS and found a woman dead.

A 24-year-old man was injured in the same incident, which they described as an assault with a weapon.

The suspect was arrested without incident at a different location. RCMP determined she knew the victim.

An autopsy on Sharpe was performed Thursday in Edmonton. The manner of death was determined to be homicide.

A 23-year-old woman from Sunchild First Nation has been charged with manslaughter and assault with a weapon.

She remains in custody. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 19 in Rocky Mountain House provincial court.

RCMP said the investigation continues. They are not seeking other suspects and say the assault was "an isolated incident with no risk to public safety."