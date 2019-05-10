Man charged with manslaughter after altercation outside convenience store

Police have laid a manslaughter charge in connection with the death last month of a 26-year-old Edmonton man.

Jamie Matthew Rae Desjarlais died in hospital April 27, six days after he was involved in an altercation outside a convenience store.

Police said the accused was involved in an altercation with Desjarlais near 107th Avenue and 156th Street early on the morning of April 21.

The accused is alleged to have pushed Desjarlais and knocked him to the ground, where he struck his head on the pavement in the parking lot.

Autopsy results were released earlier this week and confirmed the cause of death was blunt force trauma.

The accused is scheduled to make his next court appearance on May 31.