Manslaughter charge laid after senior dies from assault at downtown Edmonton bar

A 22-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter in relation to the death of a 74-year-old man at a downtown Edmonton bar earlier this month.

The 74-year-old man was found injured at around 1:30 a.m. after being assaulted at Central Social Hall at 109th Street and Jasper Avenue on Sept. 8.

He was treated and taken to hospital with injuries that did not appear life-threatening at the time, police said. He died in hospital a week later as a result of his injuries.

An autopsy determined his death was a homicide. His name has not been released.

The 22-year-old man was arrested on Friday morning, taken into police custody and charged.

Witness cooperation helped police in their investigation, Edmonton Police Service Det. Kurt Martin said in a media release Saturday morning. Anyone who witnessed the assault or the events leading up to it is still asked to contact Edmonton police.

"It is because of the courage of the witnesses who came forward that we were able to get some resolution for the victim's family," Martin said.