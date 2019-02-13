Dispute over dates, CFO's illness blamed for missed deadline: Mandel lawyers

In court documents, lawyers for Alberta Party Leader Stephen Mandel lay out their case for why his five-year ban on running for public office should be overturned.

Mandel raises questions about the date used to calculate the deadline he missed for filing an expense report, about when his documents were received by Elections Alberta, and about other mitigating circumstances resulting in the late filing.

The leader of the Alberta Party is asking the courts to overturn a five-year ban by Elections Alberta, which would prevent him from running in the coming spring election.

Brian Heidecker, Mandel's campaign chief financial officer, has been banned from acting as a CFO for the same five-year period.

Elections Alberta said the sanctions resulted from failing to file a candidate nomination expense report by the prescribed deadline. Mandel and Heidecker were each assessed fines of $500.

Mandel's lawyers are asking the court to overturn the sanctions. The application will be heard in Edmonton Court of Queen's Bench on Feb. 22.

Dispute over deadline date

Mandel's nomination contest to represent the Alberta Party in Edmonton-McClung was on May 12, 2018.

Elections Alberta maintains the deadline to file the paperwork was Sept.12, 2018, following requirements of the Election Finances and Contributions Disclosure Act.

But Mandel's lawyers argue the nomination contest wasn't concluded until later that summer, pushing the actual filing deadline to Nov. 23, 2018.

The court documents filed on Mandel's behalf also point to a series of interactions between Mandel's administrative staff and Elections Alberta that indicate the expense report was sent electronically by Alberta Party staff on Sept. 24, 2018 — within an extended grace period granted by Elections Alberta.

But further documents indicate the report wasn't stamped and received by the chief electoral officer until Sept. 27, 2018, after the deadline passed.

Sudden illness

There is also an affidavit from Heidecker, whose job it was to file the paperwork.

In it, Heidecker says he's never missed a filing deadline as a campaign CFO through eleven elections.

A sudden and severe stress-related illness, according to Heidecker, emerged last summer and caused him to leave his duties.

"I began feeling seriously unwell. I was having great difficulties sleeping and experienced problems concentrating and reading at work," Heidecker says in the affidavit.

"My incapacity and inability to work during this period of illness was the reason that I was unable to complete and file Mr. Mandel's return by the CEO's filing deadline."

Political staffers and "various" Alberta Party officials stepped in to cover the work that Heidecker said he was unable to complete because of his illness.​