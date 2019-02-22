Judge reserves decision in Alberta Party leader's challenge of 5-year election ban

Alberta Party leader Stephen Mandel will need to wait until next week to find out if he will be allowed to run in the next election.

An Alberta Court of Queen's Bench judge reserved her decision in Mandel's challenge of five-year ban imposed by Elections Alberta for failing to file nomination expense documents on time.

Justice Gaylene Kendell told the court she will announce her decision by the end of next week. Mandel was not present when Kendell made her announcement.

Mandel, Alberta Party candidate for Edmonton-McClung, is facing a five-year ineligibility period ending Sept. 27, 2023, meaning he would not be allowed to run in the next two provincial elections.

Elections Alberta imposed a deadline of Sept. 12 for expense documents relating to Mandel's nomination contest.

Mandel's financial statement is stamped by Elections Alberta as received on Sept. 27.

In an affidavit, Mandel's CFO Brian Heidecker cited a sudden and severe stress-related illness that caused him to miss the deadline.

"My incapacity and inability to work during this period of illness was the reason that I was unable to complete and file Mr. Mandel's return by the CEO's filing deadline," Heidecker said in the affidavit.