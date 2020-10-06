Mandatory mask bylaw triggered in Strathcona County

Face coverings are now mandatory in Strathcona County's indoor public spaces after the municipality hit the caseload required to trigger a local masking bylaw passed in August.

Municipal officials had opted to make the masking bylaw dependent on the number of active COVID-19 cases within the county.

Strathcona County's bylaw, which came into effect Aug. 17, states that masks are required in indoor public places if the county has more than 25 positive cases.

The bylaw was enacted Monday as the county's number of active cases in the county reached 27.

"We're in a second wave here, it appears," county mayor Rod Frank said in an interview Tuesday with CBC Radio's Edmonton AM.

"I don't know whether it has been announced as a second wave yet, but that coupled with flu season, people being in closer quarters and school starting up, it's something we have to pay close attention to, and we will."

Failure to wear a mask can result in a $100 fine, but the municipality won't be handing out fines immediately, Frank said.

"For the next few days, it will just be education and reminders.

"If that doesn't work, it could move to fines."

The bylaw requires masks in all public buildings and in private businesses such as restaurants, bars and grocery stores, as well as in vehicles such as taxis.

The bylaw includes exemptions for children under 10 as well as for people who cannot wear a mask due to a medical condition.

Masks had already been required inside county buildings, libraries and buses.

Even before the mask bylaw was enacted, compliance with masks was high, Frank said.

About 85 to 90 per cent of people were already wearing the face coverings in indoor public places, he said.

As the pandemic continues, Frank said he is concerned about the economic consequences and urged citizens to support local businesses when they can.

"Some of the larger players are able to ride it out," Frank said. "I am really concerned about small- and medium-sized businesses and wage earners. They're very vulnerable right now so please shop local."

The bylaw comes into effect as overall cases in the Edmonton region continue to increase. The province recorded 982 active cases in the Edmonton health zone on Monday, up from 851 in Thursday's update.

The zone, which encompasses the provincial capital and surrounding communities, now makes up 55 per cent of Alberta's total of 1,783 active cases.

On Monday, the province reported eight more deaths due to COVID-19 over the past three days and 578 new cases of the disease.