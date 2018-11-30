Mandatory high heels taken off the menu in Alberta

From punishing stilettos to modest kitten spikes, company policies that force Alberta women to wear high heels on the job will soon be banned in Alberta.

The Notley government is taking steps to ban mandatory heels in the workplace through amendments to the Occupational Health and Safety code, the province announced in a news release Friday.

The changes will explicitly prohibit employers from requiring workers to wear shoes that may pose health and safety risks — and provide clarity to employers in the service industry, the province said.

"I have heard from many Alberta women in the hospitality industry that this change needs to happen," Labour Minister Christina Gray said in a statement.

"It's clear that forcing women to wear high heels at work is a bad idea."

Prolonged high heel use is associated with workplace injuries, Gray said.

"This is an important change that will help create healthy work environments where workers can do their jobs safely and not be forced to use footwear that creates potential hazards," Gray said.

The new rule does not apply to mandatory footwear required for safety reasons, such as steel-toed boots on construction sites, the province said.

The changes will take effect Jan. 1, 2019.

Ontario and British Columbia both banned mandatory high heels in 2017.