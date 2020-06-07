Mandatory evacuation alert issued for Lac La Biche County due to floods

Alberta Emergency Alert issued a mandatory evacuation alert due to overland floods for Lac La Biche County on Sunday evening.

The county is about 220 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

The alert states that residents living in the area between Highway 55, Mission Road, Nashim Drive and immediately west of 105th Street are required to leave immediately.

They are asked to go to the Devon Room at the Bold Center, located at 8702 91st Avenue, where they can register to be placed in a hotel room. They are asked to use the side door at the back of the building, not the main doors.

Residents of the hamlet are asked to bring pets and essential supplies for the next 48 hours with them.

Earlier on Sunday, the Alberta Emergency Alert had sent out an alert for overland flooding for the area.

"There is potential for the train tracks to wash out, causing approximately four feet of water to suddenly enter the area," the alert sent Sunday afternoon stated.

Due to high rainfall, sewers were at risk of backups and basements flooding.

Residents of Lac La Biche were asked to avoid all non-essential water use until further notice.