Man, woman killed in motorcycle crash near Vegreville, Alta.

Two people are dead after a motorcycle collision near Vegreville, Alta.

Around 10 p.m. Friday, RCMP, fire and emergency medical services crews responded to a report of a motorcycle collision on Highway 631 near Range Road 144, about 10 minutes northeast of Vegreville.

A 45-year-old man from Vegreville and a 48-year-old woman from Edmonton were found dead. A motorcycle was in a ditch nearby.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact RCMP.

Vegreville is 100 kilometres east of Edmonton.