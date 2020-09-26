Man, woman from Rocky Mountain House killed in plane crash near Thorsby

A man and a woman from Rocky Mountain House died Saturday when a small plane crashed and burned northwest of Thorsby, 70 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.

Police received a call at 1:41 p.m that a Harmon Rocket plane crashed into a field near Township Road 504 and Range Road 21, and then caught fire.

Police found two dead people inside the wreckage — the 59-year-old pilot and a 48-year-old woman who was his passenger. Both were from Rocky Mountain House, where the flight had originated, RCMP said in a news release.

The Transportation Safety Board will conduct an investigation into the cause of the crash, police said.

Thorsby RCMP remained on scene Saturday and said no further updates would be provided.