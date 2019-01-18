Man will serve no more time in jail for fire that killed 5-month-old baby

A Edmonton man who started a house fire that killed a five-month-old baby was sentenced Thursday to 76 days in jail.

But Bronson Woycenko, 20, will not serve any more jail time, after time spent in remand was taken into account.

Woycenko pleaded guilty to charges of arson and mischief in connection with a fire on Aug. 22, 2017, at 1040 Armitage Cres. SW that killed Hunter Brown.

Several people were in the home at the time. The baby's mother, Angie Tang, sought refuge with her child in a bedroom closet while black smoke overwhelmed the two-storey home and flames jumped from the front porch to the roof.

Hunter Brown, five months old, died after being rescued from a burning house in Edmonton Tuesday. (Judith Lam Tang)

Tang was sent to hospital in critical condition, but eventually recovered.

Reports at the time said the fire started after someone set the patio furniture aflame.

Woycenko was initially charged with second-degree murder, arson, disregard for human life and mischief under $5,000. The more serious charges were dropped in February 2018 after the Crown said the evidence would not support a "reasonable likelihood of conviction."

An 18-year-old woman was also initially charged in connection with the fire, but all charges against her were dropped.

The baby's father, Cordell Brown, owned the home. He said Woycenko had been a tenant in the home but had been evicted.