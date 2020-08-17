Man to be sentenced in Edmonton flower store owner's mall death during robbery

A sentencing hearing for a man who has admitted to punching and killing an Edmonton flower store owner has heard from grieving family members and friends.

Jordan Cushnie pleaded guilty on May 24, 2019, to manslaughter in the death of Iain Armstrong when he tried to stop Cushnie from robbing a cash box from a kiosk at Southgate Centre in April 2018.

Court heard Armstrong, who was 61, fell down and hit his head on a corner of the kiosk after he was punched.

Armstrong was taken off life support a few days later.

Eight family members and friends today provided victim impact statements to the court and spoke about losing their beloved husband, father, brother and friend.

Both the Crown and the defence are recommending a sentence of six years in prison for Cushnie.

Justice Eldon Simpson is to make a ruling this afternoon.