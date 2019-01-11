Stony Plain man, 30, charged with making, distributing child pornography

A 30-year-old man from Stony Plain has been arrested and charged by RCMP with making and distributing child pornography.

RCMP and Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team's Internet Child Exploitation unit searched a home in Stony Plain.

The man was arrested and charged by RCMP with making, distributing and possessing child pornography, RCMP said in a news release Friday.

The man has been released from custody on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Stony Plain provincial court on Jan. 30.