Man stabbed early Saturday morning near Whyte Avenue
New

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital after being stabbed Saturday morning near Whyte Avenue.

No suspects have been arrested, police say

CBC News ·

The incident happened near an alley at 103rd Street and Whyte Avenue around 3 a.m., the Edmonton Police Service said.

His injuries are not considered to be life-threatening and he remains in hospital recovering after surgery.

Police say no suspects have been arrested. 

