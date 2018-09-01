New
Man stabbed early Saturday morning near Whyte Avenue
A man in his 20s was taken to hospital after being stabbed Saturday morning near Whyte Avenue.
No suspects have been arrested, police say
The incident happened near an alley at 103rd Street and Whyte Avenue around 3 a.m., the Edmonton Police Service said.
His injuries are not considered to be life-threatening and he remains in hospital recovering after surgery.
Police say no suspects have been arrested.