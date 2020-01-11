Man shot in leg during Cold Lake officer-involved shooting: RCMP

A 26-year-old man was shot in the leg during a confrontation with police early Saturday, according to Cold Lake RCMP.

An officer was responding to a report of a break-and-enter in a industrial area in Cold Lake South at about 2:30 a.m., when he encountered two people in a car, according to a news release issued by RCMP Saturday.

Police allege there was a "confrontation" between the officer and the man and a 46-year-old woman in the car.

"During the confrontation, events occurred that led to the officer firing his service pistol," the news release states.

The man was shot in the lower leg, and the woman was uninjured, police said.

Another officer arrived on scene, and the suspects' vehicle stopped, police allege. The two people were arrested.

The injured man was taken to hospital, but has since been released back into police custody.

The RCMP news release added that no officers were injured, and that the police vehicle's video recording system was operational throughout the incident.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) confirmed Saturday that it is investigating the shooting.

ASIRT has been directed to investigate a Cold Lake <a href="https://twitter.com/RCMPAlberta?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RCMPAlberta</a> officer-involved shooting that occurred overnight and resulted in serious injury to one man. Details to follow. —@ASIRT_AB

The agency investigates serious and sensitive matters involving Alberta police.

Cold Lake is about 300 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.