Man shot dead by RCMP in Cold Lake, Alta., had stabbed police service dog

A man killed by RCMP near Cold Lake, Alta., on Sunday repeatedly stabbed a police dog before he was shot dead, says the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team.

ASIRT issued a news release Thursday containing new details about the incident which led to the death of a 28-year-old man from the Cold Lake area.

The police dog survived the attack and was treated by a veterinarian for non-life-threatening injuries, RCMP said earlier this week.

ASIRT said RCMP were called to a location on Township Road 622 between Range Roads 442 and 443 around 6:40 p.m. Sunday.

The caller told police he had met a young woman on the road. She told him she had been assaulted by a man who took her vehicle keys and fled on foot. Her car was stopped in the middle of the road.

The woman told police the man's name, and said she had been giving him a ride when he started acted strangely and began choking her dog in an attempt to kill it.

She was able to get out of her vehicle with her dog but the man hit her, she told police.

Outstanding warrant

The woman said she thought the man might have taken methamphetamine. She said she didn't think he had any weapons, ASIRT said.

Two members of the Cold Lake detachment responded to the call. While they were on their way, they asked that police dog services also be dispatched.

Before they arrived at the scene, the members were told that the man had an outstanding warrant "and had been previously flagged for violence towards police," ASIRT said.

Just after 7 p.m., the RCMP arrived at the scene. Following the track of a police dog, they found the man near a fenced oil-company compound.

A confrontation occurred between RCMP, the police dog and the man, ASIRT said.

Police dog had 'several stab wounds'

The police dog was stabbed and an RCMP member shot the man.

Police provided first aid until Emergency Medical Services arrived. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"No RCMP members were injured during the confrontation, but the PSD [police service dog] sustained several stab wounds," ASIRT said.

The investigation continues.

ASIRT investigates incidents involving Alberta's police that have resulted in serious injury or death to any person, as well as serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct.