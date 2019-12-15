Man stabbed after dispute breaks out in northeast Edmonton

A man was seriously injured on Saturday after he was stabbed in northeast Edmonton.

At about 4:45 p.m., police responded to a report of a stabbing at a home near 118th Avenue and 61st Street.

A group of people were socializing when a dispute broke out, Edmonton police said in a news release Saturday evening.

A man was stabbed and the suspects fled the scene. Police said EMS took the victim to hospital with serious injuries, but he is in stable condition.

The investigation continues.