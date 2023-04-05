Man gets 6-year sentence for sex trafficking 2 Edmonton teenage girls

WARNING: This article contains details of child sexual abuse.

An Edmonton man who admitted to sex trafficking two teenage girls will serve just over five years in prison.

Alexander Basaraba, 21, was sentenced to six years for one count of human trafficking on Wednesday.

He was also sentenced to one year total for admitting to two charges related to a cocaine trafficking operation out of Weyburn, Sask.

With credit for time already served, he has about five years and three months left to serve in his sentence.

The Crown prosecutor and Basaraba's defence lawyer submitted a joint sentencing submission on the drug charges. On the human trafficking charge, the prosecutor sought an eight- to 10-year sentence, while the defence argued for six.

Court of King's Bench Justice Wayne Renke said he considered the vulnerability of the 16 and 17-year-old girls – both of whom came from poor families – in arriving at the sentence.

Citing an agreed statement of facts entered with the court, Renke said one of Basaraba's co-accused reached out to the 16-year-old girl over Snapchat in July 2021, asking her if she wanted to make money by having sex with men.

The girl sent explicit photos of herself to Basaraba, which he posted online to advertise sexual services. The photos are child pornography, Renke said.

For five months, the girl met with a "steady stream" of men. She said she was required to engage in many sexual acts that she didn't want to, though Basaraba said he did not know that was the case.

She would turn the money over to Basaraba, who would then pay her a cut.

Renke said Basaraba psychologically coerced, verbally abused and intimidated the girl.

"She was worried he would come after her family if she didn't keep working for him," the judge said.

The girl was also offered cocaine, which she began taking before every instance of being trafficked. The agreed statement of facts did not specify who gave it to her.

Renke cited a victim impact statement by the teen, who said that she became addicted to cocaine as a result of the offences against her, that it has negatively affected her relationships with her family, and that she felt "worthless" as result of what happened to her.

The girl stopped working for Basaraba in November 2021, and court heard that he did not attempt to stop her.

Second victim

The second victim, a 17-year-old girl, became involved after seeing the 16-year-old post about having a lot of money. The 16-year-old told her to connect with Basaraba.

The first day they met, Basaraba picked the 17-year-old up and arranged for her to see three men that day.

The girl was not expecting to see anyone that day, but felt she had no choice.

She was trafficked on three different days, and saw a total of 12 men, Renke said.

"[The girl] felt threatened by Mr. Basaraba because he told her someone was always watching them," Renke said.

Though Basaraba also psychologically coerced, verbally abused and intimidated the 17-year-old girl, she quit after the third instance of trafficking.

Renke found that when the trafficking of the girls was "deliberate, planned and repeated," but he also considered a number of mitigating factors.

The judge noted that Basaraba was "barely an adult" himself during the offences, and that this is his first criminal sentence.

A Gladue report received by the court detailed that Basaraba, who is Métis, had a childhood marked by physical and sexual abuse, substance use and a difficult family life.

Renke also found that Basaraba was remorseful for his offences against the girls.

Two other people who were also charged in the human trafficking case are expected to go to trial. Their next court appearance is in late April.