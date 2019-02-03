A man whose body was found frozen Sunday morning near Commonwealth Stadium likely succumbed to the extreme cold temperatures, said Edmonton police.

The temperatures plunged to -41 C overnight into Sunday in Edmonton.

Edmonton police received a call about the body around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, said Staff Sgt. Lance Parker. The body was found west of Commonwealth Stadium, near the walking path by Clarke Field.

Police have not been able to identify the man. They are advising people to dress warmly, and not go outside unless necessary.