Man's death near downtown Edmonton was homicide, autopsy reveals

A 27-year-old man found unresponsive on Alex Taylor Road near downtown Edmonton on Saturday was a victim of homicide, an autopsy has determined.

Jordan Turnbull died from sharp force injury, Edmonton police said in a news release Thursday. An autopsy was performed Tuesday, police said.

Just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday, downtown division officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the area of Alex Taylor Road, south of Jasper Avenue.

Police found a man who was unresponsive and not breathing.

Officers performed CPR until Emergency Medical Services arrived, but the man died at the scene.