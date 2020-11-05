Man's death near downtown Edmonton was homicide, autopsy reveals
A 27-year-old man found unresponsive on Alex Taylor Road near downtown Edmonton Saturday died from sharp force injury, an autopsy has determined.
Jordan Turnbull, 27, died from sharp force injury
A 27-year-old man found unresponsive on Alex Taylor Road near downtown Edmonton on Saturday was a victim of homicide, an autopsy has determined.
Jordan Turnbull died from sharp force injury, Edmonton police said in a news release Thursday. An autopsy was performed Tuesday, police said.
Just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday, downtown division officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the area of Alex Taylor Road, south of Jasper Avenue.
Police found a man who was unresponsive and not breathing.
Officers performed CPR until Emergency Medical Services arrived, but the man died at the scene.