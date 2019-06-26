Man, 28, charged with first-degree murder in Rimbey area

A 28-year-old Sylvan Lake man has been charged with first-degree murder after an incident Monday afternoon in the Rimbey, Alta. area. Police say the man who was killed was the accused's father.

Rimbey RCMP responded to a complaint in Lacombe County at 4 p.m. Monday, where a victim was located with "significant injuries." The man later died in hospital.

The accused has been remanded and is scheduled to appear at Red Deer Provincial Court on Wednesday.