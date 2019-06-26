Man, 28, charged with first-degree murder in Rimbey area
A 28-year-old Sylvan Lake man has been charged with first-degree murder after an incident Monday afternoon in the Rimbey, Alta. area. Police say the man who was killed was the accused's father.
Accused is scheduled to appear in Red Deer Provincial Court Wednesday
Rimbey RCMP responded to a complaint in Lacombe County at 4 p.m. Monday, where a victim was located with "significant injuries." The man later died in hospital.
The accused has been remanded and is scheduled to appear at Red Deer Provincial Court on Wednesday.