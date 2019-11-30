Firefighters rescue man injured by falling concrete at northwest business

Firefighters had to pull concrete off a man at a northwest Edmonton business on Saturday morning.

Emergency crews were called to TCE Stone near 104 Avenue and 184th Street at about 10:15 a.m.

Within minutes, fire crews were on the scene and were able to extricate the individual, said Edmonton Fire Rescue spokesperson Katie Stewart.

A man in his mid-30s was transported to hospital in serious condition, Alberta Health Services spokesperson Melanie Veriotes said.

According to its website, TCE Stone is a marble and granite wholesaler with locations across Canada.