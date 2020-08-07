Man pleads guilty to west Edmonton child kidnapping, sexual assault

WARNING: This article contains details of sexual abuse.

An Edmonton man has admitted to kidnapping and sexually abusing an eight-year-old girl who was a stranger to him.

Wade Stene, 39, pleaded guilty to one count each of kidnapping, sexual assault and sexual touching in Edmonton's Court of Queen's Bench of Friday.

The young girl's identity is protected by a court-ordered publication ban. Her parents and aunts and uncles were in the courtroom Friday.

Stene appeared by video from jail, wearing a mask and a jumpsuit.

Following Stene's guilty pleas, Crown prosecutor Ioana Corabian read an agreed statement of facts to the court that detailed what happened on March 10, 2020.

The girl, who was eight years old at the time, had been playing with a friend who lived nearby in the west Edmonton neighbourhood of McQueen.

When it was time for dinner, she was making the short trip home across an alley when a white vehicle drove up. A man wearing a mask got out, grabbed her and put her in the back of the vehicle.

He bound her with tape and then drove her to a remote location where he sexually assaulted her.

Child rushed to hospital, describes attacker

Describing what happened to police, the child told investigators she was "terrified" and "felt like crying."

She said she was worried he had a knife.

"It was really scary," the child said, according to Corabian.

After the assault, the man dropped the girl off back in the neighbourhood. She recognized a field where she normally plays after school, and started making her way home.

Her parents had been out searching for her, and found her walking on McQueen Road. At the time, police said the abduction lasted about 40 minutes.

The girl was rushed to the hospital for treatment and testing, and then was interviewed by detectives at the Zebra Child Protection Centre.

Surveillance footage, DNA and warrants

Relying on the girl's description of the man and vehicle, as well as her recollection of the route her abductor took, police fanned out and canvassed the McQueen neighbourhood, collecting any relevant security camera footage they could find.

Within days, investigators narrowed in on a white Jeep Patriot and were able to determine it was owned by a woman but driven by her son, Wade Stene.

While covertly observing Stene, police watched him cleaning the back of the Jeep, and putting things in a bag.

Police then obtained warrants to test the door handles of the Jeep and to collect garbage from the residence. Eventually, DNA taken found on the child would be matched to Stene.

When police obtained a search warrant for Stene's residence, they found a bag with crumpled pieces of tape that had the child's DNA on it.

Stene was taken into custody, and at first denied having any involvement, though he said he was aware of the case because it was on the news and police canvassing the neighbourhood had come by.

But when confronted with the evidence, he admitted to the assault, confirming what the child had said.

The case will return to court on April 1, so that a date can be set for sentencing.

Court of Queen's Bench Justice Susan Richardson ordered a Gladue report to be prepared. The reports examine the background of Indigenous offenders to determine what factors may have contributed to them ending up before the courts.

Stene has been in custody since June 2020 when his bail was revoked at his own lawyer's request.

Earlier that month, Stene had been released on bail, and returned to live with his mother in McQueen, not far from his young victim.

His presence prompted outrage and protests outside Stene's home, and incidents that Stene's lawyer Mark Jordan described as "vigilante justice."