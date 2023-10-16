Man pleads guilty to 2nd-degree murder in Edson, Alta., shooting death at sporting goods store

A man charged with first-degree murder after killing a store employee during a botched robbery in Edson, Alta., has pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of second-degree murder.

An agreed statement of facts read in an Edmonton court Monday details the events of Nov. 4, 2021, when Brent Dumas shot and killed 44-year-old Cordell Maclellan.

Dumas, who was 21 at the time, arrived at Indominus Sports in Edson, about 100 kilometres west of Edmonton, at 5:20 p.m.

He was driving a stolen truck and had a sawed-off shotgun, despite being under a weapons prohibition, the agreed facts say.

Dumas said he was also under the influence of crystal meth at the time.

After a customer left the store, which sells sports and hunting equipment including guns, Dumas went in and pointed his shotgun at Cordell Maclellan and Jason Whitworth, as they worked behind the counter.

Both employees put their hands up and walked to the back of the store, and Dumas ordered Whitworth to get him handguns at the gun counter.

Maclellan went into a back room with his arms raised. According to the court document, Whitworth heard him tell Dumas, "Hey man, just stay calm, I don't want you to do anything stupid."

But as Maclellan turned around, Dumas shot him in the chest.

Dumas then went to the gun counter and tried to take the handguns from Whitworth, but Whitworth jumped over the counter, chased Dumas and tried to grab his shotgun. Dumas hit him in the face with the weapon and fled from the store.

Crown prosecutor Photini Papadatou told the court that from start to finish, Dumas was in the store less than two minutes.

Whitworth and his father, one of the store's owners, tried to help Maclellan, giving him CPR until an ambulance arrived. He was taken to hospital and he was pronounced dead at 6 p.m.

Sentencing hearing still to come

After the shooting, Dumas abandoned the stolen vehicle he'd been driving and called his girlfriend to ask for a ride. She took him to another friend's home near Carrot Creek, east of Edson.

When police found the stolen truck and searched it, they found evidence with fingerprints that they matched to Dumas.

He was arrested a few weeks after the killing on Dec. 11, 2021, after initially running from police when they found him.

According to the agreed statement of facts, Dumas wrote an apology letter to Maclellan's family after his arrest.

"He said he was sorry for their loss, that he hadn't planned to kill anyone, but was in a bad place in his life."

Dumas kept his head down, staring at the ground throughout most of Monday's hearing.

He was charged with first-degree murder after his arrest. But on Monday, he entered guilty pleas to second-degree murder and assault with a weapon.

A second-degree murder conviction comes with an automatic life sentence, with no eligibility for parole for 10 to 25 years.

Papadatou said the Crown's position is a parole ineligibility period of 15 to 20 years would be appropriate.

A Gladue report has also been ordered before Dumas's sentencing.

The reports examine the personal histories of Indigenous people who are before a court, in order to take the individual's unique circumstances and challenges into consideration during sentencing.

A sentencing hearing is set for Dec. 11.