Man missing near Nordegg, Alta. located: RCMP

A man who went missing near Nordegg, Alta. on Saturday was safely located Sunday, according to Alberta RCMP.

Police reported that a Search and Rescue team found Keith Morris alive and well near Siffleur Falls. Earlier, police had issued a news release expressing concern for Morris' well-being after he told family Saturday he was going for a hike or cross-country skiing west of Nordegg and never returned.

"Morris had lost his bearings during his hike and was not able to locate his vehicle. Mr. Morris did not sustain any injuries but is being assessed by Emergency Medical Services as a precaution," RCMP said in a news release.

Police had said they were particularly concerned because of the extremely cold temperatures overnight, given the forecast was expected to fall below -18 C in the area. In the update announcing that Morris had been found, police reminded the public to be aware of potential dangers when embarking on outdoor activities in cold weather.

"Always ensure before heading out that you are well prepared, someone knows where you are going, you are dressed for the weather and check for adverse weather conditions," police said.

Rocky Mountain House RCMP worked on the search with neighbouring police detachments, as well as Search and Rescue.

Nordegg is about 170 kilometres northwest of Red Deer.